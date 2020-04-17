Barcelona could be forced into a fire sale due to Coronavirus – Only three players named as safe

The transfer market could be especially curious this Summer, mainly because a lot of the reports we are hearing don’t quite add up.

We are hearing that so many teams are suffering financially due to the football shut down, and will need to sell some players as a result to raise funds – but it’s not clear who has the money to actually make this happen.

Barcelona are the latest team to be tipped to sell some players this Summer, with a report from ESPN coming across as particularly startling.

READ MORE: Barcelona have two priorities this Summer but Neymar will have to wait

They claim that Barca will look to sell some players in a “fire sale” in an attempt to raise funds, but only three players in the team are seen as being exempt from that.

Obviously Lionel Messi is one, with Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen being the other two.

That does leave some quality players like Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele available for transfer, and it’s easy to say they would improve most teams in the world.

It seems highly unlikely that all of those players would be sold, and the report doesn’t state how much money the club wants to raise, but this could be an interesting Summer at the Nou Camp.

It does feel like Barca will need to go through a serious rebuilding phase at some point soon, but the current circumstances could accelerate those plans.