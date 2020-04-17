Barcelona hope to tempt PSG into Neymar sale with three players being offered in exchange

In the most basic terms, it seems pretty clear that Neymar wants to go back to Barcelona and Barca would love to have him, you could even argue that PSG wouldn’t be that put out if they could get rid of him too.

The problem will always be finances, The BBC reported that PSG payed £200m to sign him back in 2017, and they can’t be an easy team to negotiate with.

There’s always been a feeling that relations between the two teams aren’t great, while PSG have some serious money so it’s always going to be tough to convince them to sell.

It also sounds like Barcelona don’t have the money required to sign him just with cash, so it makes sense that they might look to package up some players and offer them in exchange.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on the latest with this case, and it sounds like Barca could offer up to three French players in return.

Those players are Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo, but it’s not clear how much interest there would be from PSG or each of these players in actually making the move.

You have to think that some cash will need to be paid as well, but it still sounds like a Summer of Neymar rumours awaits yet again!