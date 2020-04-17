Brazilian ace would see a switch to Liverpool or Man United as a ‘dream’ move

According to Goal, Shakhtar Donetsk ace Tete has admitted to Esporte Interativo that teams like Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are ‘dream’ destinations for him.

The ace also named Spanish giants Barcelona as one of the clubs he’d love to play for in Europe. The 20-year-old appears to have been discussing his career prospects.

Tete, who primarily plays on the right wing, has made 26 appearances across all competitions this season. The ace has bagged five goals and four assists in these outings.

Tete added that the Premier League is ‘extraordinary’ and that players are afforded more ‘creative freedom’ in the top-flight than in La Liga.

The Brazilian is still some way off establishing himself as a talent that United or Liverpool would set their sights on, with Goal adding that neither of the two clubs have identified the ace as a summer target.

Here’s what the attacker had to say when quizzed about his future:

“Three clubs are part of my dream in Europe: Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool. Gigantic clubs with fantastic managers and an incredible number of trophies.”

“As a player, I dream of winning important titles and those clubs are incredible options to achieve that,”

“I know United and Liverpool are rivals. But, if the moment of choosing one of them actually came about I would have to choose wisely.”

Tete admitted that the Premier League would better suit his style over Spain’s La Liga:

“The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs,”

“I feel the players have more creative freedom there. That’s the difference amongst Europe’s biggest leagues.”

Tete joined Shakhtar, United midfielder Fred’s former club, in February 2019 for a fee of €10m. The ace certainly seems to have shown some encouraging signs during his time in Ukraine so far.

The ace is capped at Under-20s level for Brazil. It’s great to see that a promising talent like Tete has picked out the Premier League as one of Europe’s best competitions.