Dortmund enquired about this Man United ace during Jadon Sancho talks

According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund enquired about Mason Greenwood during talks with Manchester United regarding the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho last summer.

The Bundesliga outfit enquired about bringing Greenwood to Germany as part of any deal involving Sancho, Dortmund’s attempt to take one of the country’s biggest prospects were dashed by the Red Devils.

Dortmund now understand that Greenwood is ‘off the table’ as per ESPN, should any other negotiations for Sancho’s services take place after the Coronavirus pandemic is hopefully dealt with.

18-year-old Greenwood has been superb this season, scoring 12 goals across all competitions this term. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have a real talent on their sides.

It’s not surprising to hear that the Red Devils are interested in bringing Sancho back to England, the attacker has been absolutely phenomenal since joining Dortmund from Manchester City almost three years ago.

Sancho appears to be a level above most opposition, especially in Germany, the ace has bagged 17 goals and registered 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

The 20-year-old has also emerged as a key player for England’s senior team, it’s truly remarkable to see that Pep Guardiola’s Man City parted ways with such an exciting talent.