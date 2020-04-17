Ex-Gunner names the price that he’d sell Aubameyang to rivals Man United for

Former Arsenal ace Charlie Nicholas has revealed in a column for Sporting Life that he’d sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to heated rivals Manchester United if it was for £100m.

As per the Evening Standard, the 30-year-old has yet to show any indication that he’d like to sign a new contract with the Gunners, the ace’s current deal expires next summer.

Aubameyang’s contract situation leaves the north London outfit facing a real dilemma. The next transfer window would likely be Arsenal’s last chance to net a worthwhile fee for the talisman.

So the Gunners either keep hold of the striker, with the risk that he’ll leave on a free next summer, or they cash in on the talisman in the next window.

The Standard add that whilst the Gabon star has been linked with the Red Devils, he’s not currently amongst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer transfer targets.

Here’s what Scotsman Nicholas had to say on Aubameyang potentially being sold to Man United:

“It depends what people put down as a risk. You give him to Man Utd. If he was to go there, does it help Arsenal?”

“No. If Aubameyang wants to go, you ideally want him out of the Premier League, that is the general aspect. If I was Aubameyang, he will be thinking about what happened to Alexis Sanchez.”

“Would he want to be a part of a superstar reload at Manchester United? Is there a great appeal to that? If it was Liverpool or Man City I would get that.”

“Man Utd are miles away from the top two, but they have the money and better idea of where they can see the progress coming from.”

“Arsenal have been in a mess and are only five points behind them with a game in hand. There is not a lot in this.”

“I do not see the glamour and appeal of joining Man Utd. Would he win the title with Man Utd in the next few years? I don’t think so. ”

“He might not even be in the Champions League if he was to join. What is the real appeal? Is it salary? I don’t think he is that type.”

“Van Persie jumped to a massive salary, but Man Utd are not the same calibre as what they were. Would he be the cutting edge to them?”

“Man Utd have other issues to address like Arsenal. If Arsenal were to get £100m for him to sign for Man Utd, I would take that.”

“It will make them better, that is why they would pay big. Arsenal were the challengers to United for the title, but now neither of them are. Man Utd offer £100m for Aubameyang, sell him.”

Robin van Persie controversially left the Emirates to join United, with the Dutchman then firing the Red Devils to the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season before retirement.

The Old Trafford outfit also lured Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal, however the Chile superstar’s time in Manchester has been a disaster.

The potential sale of Aubameyang would also ensure that the Gunners don’t lose the star for nothing, a mistake they paid for with Aaron Ramsey last summer.

Aubameyang has been one of the Premier League’s best forwards ever since he moved to England, the Gabonese superstar has scored 49 goals and provided 10 assists in 75 top-flight appearances.

The Arsenal captain’s eye for goal saw him share last season’s Golden Boot with Liverpool superstars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Aubameyang is once again a major contender for the top-flight’s Golden Boot should the season resume after the Coronavirus pandemic is hopefully dealt with.

The African’s 17 goals leave him behind only Jamie Vardy in the race for the award.