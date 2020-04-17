According to Goal, former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov has wrote in his latest column for Betfair that he would ‘understand’ if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unhappy at Arsenal.

The ex-Manchester United, Fulham and Tottenham forward added that Aubameyang could find it ‘frustrating’ being at a club that can’t challenge for major trophies.

Goal reiterate that the Arsenal captain’s contract is set to expire next summer, this has led to plenty of speculation regarding the talisman’s future at the club.

Goal add that Real Madrid and Barcelona are linked with the 30-year-old’s services. Arsenal fans have the bonus of being London-based, according to Berbatov.

The ace who played in the capital for Fulham and Spurs added that ‘being a footballer in London is great, so maybe he (Aubameyang) will stay’.

Here’s what Berbatov had to say on the Arsenal talisman:

“You have to ask if Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal and, if he isn’t, I can understand why.”

“Football is about winning trophies and we all know Arsenal are a team that play attractive football but in the end they have been left empty-handed quite a lot of times. That can be frustrating for a player.”

“Also, the overall performance of the team can bother you sometimes.”

“Aubameyang is a striker so goals will be important for him, the way he plays, how he plays and how he feels, the only person who can tell you about that is him.”

“Before the lockdown he was showing great spirit and playing for the team. I think he does like it at Arsenal and of course being a footballer in London is great, so maybe he will stay.”

Berbatov added that Arsenal being London-based is something that some other teams cannot offer:

“The way of life, the way football is conducted, his team mates and the life his family have in London, are all things that could make him stay.”

“Being a footballer in London is great, and it’s one of the best things ever, especially when you play for a big team like Arsenal. The only things he is missing are trophies.”

Aubameyang has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in the world since arriving at Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund over two years ago.

The Gabon superstar shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot in his first full season in England, the ace has also bagged an impressive 49 goals and provided 10 assists in 75 top-flight appearances to date.

Should the current season resume after the Coronavirus pandemic is hopefully dealt with, the forward’s 17 goals this season leave him in contention with the likes of Leicester’s Jamie Vardy for the prestigious honour.