Exit concern for Man City as Euro giants eye £61m swoop for star

Man City are reportedly set to have to fend off Bayern Munich as they remain interested in Leroy Sane and are eyeing a cut-price deal for him this summer.

The 24-year-old has bagged 39 goals and 45 assists in 134 appearances for City since he joined the club in 2016, but he has featured just once this season due to a serious injury.

Further, there is uncertainty over his future at the Etihad as his current contract will expire in 2021, and so Pep Guardiola may face a battle to convince the German international to remain in Manchester.

As reported by The Sun, it’s claimed that due to the two key reasons outlined above, Bayern believe that they can try and sign Sane for significantly less than what Man City were demanding last summer, and a bid of around £61m is being touted.

Importantly though, it’s added that while City want the pacy winger to remain and have offered him a new deal, they will demand much more than that figure touted and so it remains to be seen if Bayern are willing to satisfy their demands.

Guardiola does have a lot of attacking quality out wide in his current squad, but the reigning Premier League champions have arguably missed Sane this season with his pace, directness and decisiveness in the final third all making him a key figure for the side.

In turn, they’ll surely be hopeful that he stays, while its perhaps a risk from Bayern’s perspective to be ready to splash out on him off the back of a serious injury as they’ll no doubt want to see him back in action on a regular basis showing no ill-effects of that blow before being satisfied he can get back to his previous levels.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but Man City may have a fight on their hands to secure Sane’s long-term future with Bayern complicating matters further with their interest as if the talented ace doesn’t sign a new deal, the Premier League giants may be forced to consider an exit to avoid losing him for nothing next year.