Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says that he has doubts that the current Premier League season will finish.

Neville has asserted that he is losing confidence that the season will restart and finish as the coronavirus epidemic continues to impact countries worldwide.

This comes shortly after news that the Premier League would hold talks on Friday regarding the restarting of the season.

There is also news that nine clubs have come together to propose the end of the season on 30th June.

However, according to Neville, the completion of the season seems farfetched, given the complexities arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Football Show on Sky Sports, Neville said:

“Where we were five or six weeks ago when we weren’t doing shows virtually, I was 99 per cent confident about football being completed this season and I was confident about all competitions, whether it be behind closed doors or in other circumstances.

“That’s having been part of the League Two owners’ discussions over the last few weeks, seeing the complexities and seeing the challenges that the PFA have got with contracts.

“Also, seeing the issues of starting behind closed doors and then a player gets it again and they have to go into quarantine again and the challenges that exist with fans travelling to potentially Istanbul. Our fans are so loyal they will try and get there somehow.

“The reality of it is I am a lot less confident of football finishing [the season] than I was five or six weeks ago, now we are getting to the crux of the matter and these types of decisions are having to be made.”

At the moment, it seems as though the Premier League will attempt to finish the season by 30th June due to the complications of TV sponsorships and player contracts that expire on the aforementioned date, but nothing concrete has been decided yet.