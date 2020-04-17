Leeds Utd have confirmed the tragic news that club legend Norman Hunter has died at the age of 76 after a battle with coronavirus over the past week.

Hunter made 540 appearances for Leeds between 1962 and 1976, while he went on to earn 28 caps for England too as he was a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

That solidified his spot as a legend at Elland Road, while he worked for radio in the region after hanging up his boots and remained close to the hearts of those connected with the club.

However, as noted in an official statement from Leeds, they have confirmed that he has passed away at the age of 76 after being hospitalised last week having been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76.

“Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning.

“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Despite his battle to fend off the virus, he sadly died on Thursday morning, as Leeds paid their respects in the statement and will no doubt pay tribute to Hunter when they are next able to at Elland Road with the coronavirus lockdown continuing to leave the campaign suspended for the foreseeable future.