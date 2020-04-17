Liverpool transfer news: Talks held over £52m ace, huge boost for prolific star but €10m exit touted

Speculation continues to suggest that Liverpool will be busy this summer as rumours have suggested there could be incomings and outgoings.

Jurgen Klopp is in a great position currently as with the Premier League title in their sights to follow up their Champions League triumph last season, they are building something special at Anfield.

In order to sustain that though and for them to continue to improve, the Liverpool boss will undoubtedly still be looking for ways to improve his squad with reinforcements, and rumours continue to link the Merseyside giants with signings.

According to the Express, via reports in Italy, Liverpool are said to have held talks over Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who is believed to have a £52m release clause in his current contract.

The Croatian international has established himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A and so he could be a sensible addition to the Liverpool squad.

However, that is a lot of money for a player who turns 28 later this year, while the report also adds that Inter want to keep him and will perhaps offer him a new contract to secure his long-term future.

In turn, whether Liverpool are in talks or not, it looks like it could be a difficult deal to pull off.

Meanwhile, as per the tweet below from Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, it’s suggested that RB Leipzig star Timo Werner’s No.1 landing spot is Liverpool in what is a huge boost for Klopp if he wants to bolster his attacking options this summer.

Werner, 24, is in the midst of another fine campaign having bagged 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances, and so he could be a smart addition to add more firepower and quality in the final third to push the preferred trident.

Seems very likely that Timo Werner still leaves RB Leipzig this year – Liverpool seen as his No.1 landing spot. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 16, 2020

Elsewhere, Sport Witness note via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport that Roma remain interested in Dejan Lovren as a possible alternative to Chris Smalling if he returns to Man Utd after his loan spell ends this summer.

The Croatian stalwart is tipped to set them back around €10m, and so for a player with his experience and quality, it could be a smart pick up from the Italian giants.

As for Liverpool, Lovren has fallen down the pecking order this season, and so that money could well be reinvested back into the squad to strengthen them further.