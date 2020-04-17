Despite impressing with Roma this season, Chris Smalling could reportedly be on his way back to Man Utd this summer as the Italian giants are paired with other targets.

The 30-year-old has made 28 appearances so far this season, establishing himself as a key figure in the Giallorossi backline with his impressive performances.

Roma will no doubt hope that they can secure Champions League qualification when the campaign resumes amid the coronavirus crisis, but it seems question marks are being raised over their ability to sign Smalling already.

As noted by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that it will be difficult for the Serie A giants to keep Smalling on a permanent basis, and five names are put forward as being of interest to them as they potentially plan to fill that void ahead of next season.

Jan Vertonghen, Dejan Lovren, Sokratis, Marcos Rojo and Lukas Klostermann are all specifically mentioned as being on their transfer shortlist, which in turn raises serious question marks over whether or not Smalling will be back in the Italian capital next season.

Should he be set for a return to Man Utd, it also presents Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a difficult decision over how his defensive options will shape up moving forward.

Given Smalling has rediscovered his form in Rome, it could arguably be enough to earn him another chance at Old Trafford albeit he will have to try and displace Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof in the starting line-up.

If he’s willing to fight for a place and Solskjaer is happy to have him back, it could be a decent solution for all concerned. However, if the England international is eager for a more prominent role, he could look for a fresh exit and United may well find themselves in the market looking to add depth instead.