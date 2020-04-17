Major EFL update as plans drawn up on how season will resume amid coronavirus crisis

An open letter from EFL chairman Rick Parry has outlined a plan on how the resumption of the current campaign will be handled for the Championship and Leagues One and Two.

The UK government announced this week that the current coronavirus lockdown will continue for at least another three weeks as the world continues to battle the outbreak.

In turn, that puts back any hopes of sporting events taking place, while it remains to be seen when it is deemed safe to allow fans to start attending said events too as that could still be many months away from being given the green light.

However, as noted by the Independent, Parry has outlined a plan whereby the season could be finished for the EFL, with all games across the Championship, League One and League Two to be televised or broadcast online for fans to be able to avoid missing anything.

Those games will of course be played behind closed doors, while a recommended return to training date has been touted for May 16 although no return date for competitive matches has been decided upon as of yet.

That decision will no doubt depend on the government’s measures and decisions moving forward, but if the players can return to training in mid-May, that could be a major indication that live football could resume towards the end of May or beginning of June, or at least that’s what they are planning and preparing for.

“To give you an honest assessment of the current situation; the point at which you will be able to attend games again remains unclear,” Parry notes in his letter, as per the report above. “Please be assured, however, that we are going to welcome you back to stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. Your contribution to the matchday experience and atmospheres created in stadia up and down the country is something we should never take for granted. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you today when football will resume, though whenever we do return, matches are likely to be played without crowds.

“And whilst we are unfortunately without the presence of the hundreds of thousands of supporters who pass through EFL turnstiles each week, we will endeavour to bring live football direct into your homes once it returns. Plans are continuing to be worked up for all games to be broadcast either via our broadcast partners, iFollow or equivalent Club streaming services. We will update you on this once we know when matches will recommence.”

While we’re still well off football returning, there is arguably some light at the end of the tunnel that this conversation and plan is even being considered…