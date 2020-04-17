(Photos) – Leaked images of Barcelona’s four kits for next season emerge

According to Footy Headlines and Spanish publication Sport, these are leaked images of Barcelona’s four kits for next season.

As per Footy Headlines, the club’s home kit for next season resembles the side’s usual colour scheme whilst paying homage to the shirt that Barcelona won the Champions League and La Liga titles with in 2011/12.

It’s added that this strip is also inspired by the team’s colours of the 1920s, with the traditional burgundy and blue bars on the shirt separated by classy thin gold stripes.

The side’s leaked away shirt is just as stunning, with the jersey in black complemented with gold detailing.

The Catalan outfit’s third kit is perhaps the most expressive, Footy Headlines show that the primary colour will be pink. Detailing on the front of the shirt will be in black and the club’s badge is in teal and black.

The collar and sleeves of the strip are also black and teal.

Finally the fourth shirt is perhaps the one that will win fans over the most, as it pays homage to Catalonia – the home of the Spanish giants.

Footy Headlines report that for the first time ever a shirt will combine both Barcelona’s usual red and blue stripes and the Catalan flag.

This shirt like the away strip features a gold crew neck and detailing. It’s added that this particular shirt will only be worn ‘exclusively’ in some of the team’s biggest matches.

Here are some images of each leaked strip from sources such as Footy Headlines and Sport:

What are your thoughts on Barcelona’s kits lineup for the next season? pic.twitter.com/bcC4FUPH7I — ?? (@ElemtenLe) April 17, 2020

Barzaboy has produced some stunning graphics of the proposed kits based on the leaked images:

These look sensational, we expect these shirts to be a massive hit with the club’s supporters. The club appear to have struck a perfect balance between paying homage to their history and taking up a modern look.