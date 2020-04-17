Admittedly it has been interesting to see the developments with Paul Pobga and the constant speculation about an exit from Man United, but most fans would now be grateful if he just made some sort of decision.

It’s interesting to note that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really got the team going when Bruno Fernandes arrived and Pogba was out injured, so there’s two ways of looking at that.

You could be cynical and just say it proves they can do without him, but plenty of fans must be excited at the prospect of Pobga being added to the midfield that’s been doing so well.

The Express reported on some comments from respected pundit Guillem Balague, and he seems certain that the rumours of a move to Real Madrid won’t come true.

He said: “Paul Pogba was a target for Zidane, not so much for the club, and the money involved in that deal means that Real Madrid I don’t think have Paul Pogba as a priority.”

“Paul Pogba has suggested both, that he wants to go and he wants to stay. So he’s playing his cards but at the moment I do feel that a player like him would be better serviced to be at Manchester United where he will be the leader, physically he will be fit finally and it seems like they are at least a stable club right now, there won’t be changes, [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer will stay.”

“I know that the coaching staff at Manchester United feel that Pogba is a good leader, perhaps not so much when things are going wrong, but when they are going right, and you’ve got to hope, for Manchester United fans anyway, that the finances are in the right place to at least be able to get a stable team, improving with two or three players, meaning he has the chance to shine.”

The report also goes on to suggest that not only will Pogba stay, but he will also sign a new contract and go on to be an integral part of the team.

That would be the best thing for Man United, but the last thing they need is another season of rumours and distraction.