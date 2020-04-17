Real Madrid tipped to step up pursuit of €100m+ rated top target but key factor touted

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, but any potential swoop could hinge on one key factor.

The 24-year-old joined the Serie A giants in 2018 and has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the starting XI since.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid facing transfer scrap with Euro rivals over €60m starlet

Ruiz has made 72 appearances for Napoli in that time, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists as he has remained an important player under both Carlo Ancelotti and Gennaro Gattuso.

Naturally, with his classy attributes and good form, it has led to reported interest from elsewhere and Real Madrid could be set to make their move as early as this summer.

According to AS, Los Blancos are ready to put an offer on the table and it is specifically noted that Ruiz is their top priority to bolster their midfield moving forward.

It’s added that Napoli would demand a transfer fee of over €100m to green light an exit for the Spaniard, but a contract renewal could be a decisive factor at play in the situation. Ruiz is said to be aware of the interest from Real Madrid, and will only sign a new deal if a buy-out clause was set which would be deemed affordable by the Spanish giants.

In turn, it promises to be a delicate summer for all concerned as it remains to be seen what is decided on Ruiz’s future and whether or not he gets a move to the Bernabeu.

With Luka Modric not getting any younger and perhaps more quality competition needed alongside the likes of Toni Kroos and Casemiro, Ruiz could be a top addition. Coupled with his technical quality and composure on the ball, he could be an ideal fit for Zidane and his side’s style of play.