According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid are keeping their faith in centre-back Eder Militao, despite rumours that the Brazilian could leave this summer after a difficult debut season with Los Blancos.

Marca claim that Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are both interested in the defender’s services.

The report adds that the Spanish giants signed the young defender from Porto last summer for a fee of €50m, Militao has so far struggled to live up to this marquee price-tag.

It’s added that Militao isn’t prepared to give up on his hopes of success with Madrid after a difficult debut season and that that the club are also keen to keep hold of the promising talent.

Marca claim that the club’s faith in the centre-back was expressed to the ace in February, Los Blancos have faith that the 22-year-old can develop into a top player.

Zinedine Zidane has also reportedly informed the Brazil international that he’s ahead of Nacho in the centre-back pecking order but that he’s understandably some way behind Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Militao is still developing and it’s nice to see that Madrid are maintaining their faith in the star.

With the ace making just 13 appearances this season, it would be incredibly risky for Los Blancos to hold a sure-fire judgement of the ace’s ability after such little playing time.

Militao is just 22 years old and still in his development phase, given that the ace is apparently ahead of Nacho in the club’s defensive ranks – it seems like he’ll have the chance to play more minutes once football returns.