Senegal star doesn’t expect Sadio Mane to stay at Liverpool ‘forever’

According to the Mirror, Keita Balde believes that Senegal teammate Sadio Mane ‘doesn’t want to stay at Liverpool forever’ this revelation comes amid links that the Reds superstar is a top target for Real Madrid.

The Mirror claim that Los Blancos are eyeing a summer move for Mane, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly a big admirer of the lightning-fast forward.

The report adds that Mane is contracted with the Reds until 2023 and that they understandably have no intention of selling one of their prized assets.

Keita Balde told AS that whilst a move may be unlikely at this stage, he doesn’t expect that Mane will stay with the Reds ‘forever’.

Here’s what Keita Balde had to say on Mane’s future:

“It depends on many things, I don’t know what his decision is. In a year or two, you may want to change.”

“I don’t think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid they are giving out many names.”

It’s fair to assume that Mane has already established himself as a Liverpool legend with his superb performances since the star joined from Southampton almost four years ago.

Mane was crucial as Liverpool reached two consecutive Champions League finals and the Senegalese star is a key member of a side that are on the brink of helping the Reds to their first league title in 30 years.

Keita Balde insisted that Mane would only ever leave the Anfield outfit for a ‘very attractive’ opportunity:

“The coach loves him very much, he has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him.”

“Something very attractive has to come for him to leave Liverpool. A big team would have to come and promise him many things to think about it.”

“He’s a great boy. He deserves the best. He is humble and nobody has given him anything. He deserves to be where he is today.”

We’re sure that there would be very little hard feelings from the Liverpool fanbase if Mane were to leave Merseyside.

Whilst Balde Keita’s comments may be blown out of proportion somewhat by the media, the Monaco star’s suggestions aren’t set in stone and it’s worth remembering that very few players stay at one club for long periods of time these days.