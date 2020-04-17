Man Utd could reportedly suffer a transfer setback as it’s claimed that starlet Jude Bellingham may snub them for a switch to Borussia Dortmund instead.

The 16-year-old has made quite the impression having made his breakthrough for Birmingham City this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 35 appearances.

With versatility to play in various positions and having impressed at such a young age to already cement his place in the Championship outfit’s XI, interest is unsurprisingly building in the teenager.

Initial reports on Thursday painted a positive picture as far as Man Utd were concerned, with the Sun noting that they were in pole position for Bellingham who could cost them £50m in total with bonuses included.

However, it has now been suggested that they face the threat of missing out to Dortmund with the Bundesliga giants touted as his preferred choice, as per The Mirror.

The report reiterates that £50m price-tag which is a big risk in itself to invest so heavily in a young player who has yet to prove himself at the top level on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, he does fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer strategy perfectly, with there being a focus and emphasis on signing talented young homegrown players to build a long-term plan for success at Man Utd.

That was reflected in the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James last summer along with Harry Maguire who has his best years ahead of him still at 27, and so Bellingham would certainly fit that same mould.

However, it looks as though Dortmund have made a strong case to convince Bellingham to make the switch to Germany instead, and with the success that Jadon Sancho has enjoyed with the Bundesliga giants, that perhaps sets the path for other young English players to get a chance to play regularly and develop their game at a crucial point in their careers.