Video: ‘His missus is looking on Google’ – Carragher has hilarious dig at Oxlade-Chamberlain in Sky Sports quiz

Jamie Carragher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went head-to-head in a Sky Sports quiz on Friday and naturally the former was full of banter.

Having been busy cracking up viewers already this week after exchanges with Steven Gerrard and Ryan Giggs, Carragher was back at it to end the week.

As seen in the clip below, Oxlade-Chamberlain was asked to name the scores in the three games he’s featured in for Liverpool against his old club Arsenal.

While he named the first two pretty quickly, he stopped and turned away from the camera while he thought about the third and final one.

That in turn led to Carragher delivering right on cue, as he accused the Liverpool star of cheating by suggesting his other half, Perrie Edwards, was on Google giving him the answers out of shot.

Oxlade-Chamberlain eventually answered and got it wrong by a single goal, but clearly Carragher was keen to come out the winner in this friendly quiz and wasn’t fussed about (jokingly) throwing wild accusations of cheating about…