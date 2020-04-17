Man Utd captain Harry Maguire has insisted that there can be no excuses for the players to not be staying fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

With the season suspended indefinitely as the UK government announced that the lockdown would continue for another three weeks, it remains unclear when the campaign will resume.

Just like the rest of the public, the Premier League’s biggest stars are being told to stay indoors and so there are no trips to the training ground for them to keep active although they can head out once a day for exercise.

Instead, clubs have been providing their players with fitness programmes to do at home while also making use of video call technology to stay in touch and continue to work on things to improve before the season gets back underway.

Maguire has revealed that it’s no different for the Man Utd squad as they’ve been given individual and collective work-out plans to stay fit and sharp at home, and he has warned his teammates that there are no excuses over not staying fit, as per the clip below when speaking to Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

He’ll hope the entire squad is raring to go when football resumes, whenever that may be…