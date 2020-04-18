Manchester United are not messing about it seems, with reports suggesting that if a potential £30m transfer of a teenage star completes across the summer, he’ll be thrust straight into the first team squad.

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation at Birmingham City, and a string of superb performances appear to have caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Daily Star understand that the Red Devils are keen to secure Bellingham, whilst Sky Sports report that if the transfer completes successfully the youngster won’t be sent back to Birmingham on loan but will instead be integrated into the senior set-up.

It’s likely to be a huge step up in class, but any challenges that have been set for the player to this point appear to have been passed with flying colours, and he also seems to possess the ‘can do’ attitude that propels players right to the very top.

Clearly, United are hopeful of acquiring his services, and whilst he might not make it straight into the starting XI, he’s certainly the calibre of youngster that they have to be looking at if they want to progress further under the Norwegian.