£50m-rated Liverpool target’s agent confirms interest from ‘big clubs’

Napoli star Fabian Ruiz’s agent has claimed that his client has received huge interest from top European clubs, according to a report in the Mirror.

His performances in midfield for Napoli have attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City in England and Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, according to the report.

However, the player’s agent Alvaro Torres has revealed that the player could be on the move this summer.

The Mirror report states that Napoli value their star midfielder at £50m ahead of any bids for the midfielder this summer and the player is contracted to the Italian club until 2023.

Speaking about a potential move away from Naples, Torres said:

“A few months ago, we decided to leave the issue of Fabian’s contract to one side, we can return to it at the end of the season.”

“It’s understandable that some of the big clubs in Europe are interested and have been asking about him.”

“He’s spent the last three years playing at a very high level, he’s managed to lock down a first choice place in the Spanish national team – something that isn’t easy to do with the competition there is, he was the best player at the Under-21 Euros.”

“The way he has been evolving, it would be strange if they weren’t interested.”

The 24-year-old Ruiz has starred for Napoli over the course of three seasons in Naples and has contributed to the club’s cause with 3 goals and 2 assists this season.

With Ruiz reportedly attracting the interest of several top European clubs, it will be interesting to see where the ace ends up.

The Spain international has shown that he’s ready to move to a club that are consistently challenging for major titles, the ace also looks as though he’s only getting better and better.