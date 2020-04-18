‘Always a Gunner’ and ‘Gunner for life’ – These Arsenal fans loving former star’s throwback social post

Arsenal fans have flooded former star Lukas Podolski’s Instagram account after he posted a throwback post paying homage to Gunners legend Ian Wright.

The 34-year-old spent three years with Arsenal between 2012 and 2015, scoring 31 goals in 82 appearances before leaving to join Inter on loan and then Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

He left having won the FA Cup in 2014, and given his personality off the pitch too, he undoubtedly made a big impression on the Gunners faithful and established himself as a popular figure with the fans.

With that in mind, he delighted them on Friday as he posted an image of himself wearing a classic throwback Arsenal shirt, as seen in the Instagram post below, as he paid tribute to Wright who loved it and commented: “Yes Poldi”.

Meanwhile that was just the start of the comments as countless Arsenal fans followed it up and showed their love for the former German international.

“I love it, once a Gunner, always a Gunners”, “Gunner for life my guy” and “Love you Poldi” were just some of comments left, as the star certainly cheered up a number of Arsenal fans during the coronavirus lockdown with his classy post.