Although it’s likely to be some while before the transfer window opens for business again thanks to the coronavirus situation, Jurgen Klopp has been offered some hope of acquiring a potential summer target.

According to an interview with German television channel Sport1 and reported by the Daily Star, RB Leipzig’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, has suggested that Timo Werner might well move to the Red half of Merseyside.

“Anything is possible,” he said. “We don’t know how the transfer market will develop.

“We’re looking into a very foggy crystal ball. We don’t know what our resources will be like and what options the other clubs have.”

Any delight that Liverpool supporters might have at that news could be tempered by the knowledge that Klopp has yet to contact the German club according to an interview that RB Leipzig chief, Oliver Mintzlaff, gave to General-Anzeiger, reported by the Daily Star.

Werner would appear to be much in demand with the Daily Star also suggesting that Chelsea retain a keen interest in the striker.

It remains to be seen just how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the market generally, but it seems fairly clear at this point that if the player is available, there’ll be no shortage of takers for his services.