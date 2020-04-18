According to the Scottish Sun via French outlet Le10 Sport, Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton are leading the race to sign Celtic talisman Odsonne Edouard this summer.

The Scottish Sun claim that the 22-year-old could command a fee in excess of £35m should he leave Celtic Park in the next transfer window.

The striker has been prolific ever since he moved to Scotland on an initial loan deal, Celtic signed the ace permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £9m.

As per Transfermarkt, Edouard has contributed a staggering 91 goals (60 goals and 31 assists) in just 126 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish giants.

Le10Sport add that Arsenal and Everton will have to battle French sides Marseille, Lille and Lyon for the ace’s signature. Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on the forward.

The Scottish Sun add that Arsenal could part ways with stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette this summer – paving the way for someone new (Edouard) to lead the Gunners’ attack.

Edouard has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest attacking prospects since moving to Celtic, the youngster seems ready to test his talents in respectably tougher leagues.

The ace is capped at Under-17s, 18s, 19s and 21s level for France, a move to the glittered Premier League could be exactly what Edouard needs to help win himself a place in Didier Deschamps’ senior squad.