Arsenal could sign promising English midfielder for cut-price fee this summer

According to the Chronicle, Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in making a summer move for Ipswich Town ace Flynn Downes.

Downes is just one of a few British talents that Newcastle are being linked with, with the Tyneside outfit on the brink of being taken over by some mega-rich owners.

The Chronicle claim that Ipswich had valued the 21-year-old at £7m but the Coronavirus pandemic could force English Football League (EFL) clubs into parting with their prized assets for a lot less.

The report claims that Newcastle are hopeful of securing the ace’s signature for around half of that fee, will a knocked down price-tag also apply to the Gunners – who are respectfully a bigger club than the Magpies?

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea transfer news: ‘Mega offer’ made for prolific ace, £35m price-tag for target plus huge Willian boost Manchester United interested in South American defender playing in La Liga Sky Sports reporter on Man Utd facing uncertainty over ‘primary target for Solskjaer’ after coronavirus crisis

Downes has made 68 appearances for boyhood club Ipswich across the Championship and League One. The central midfielder has also been capped at Under-19s and Under-20s level for England.

Mikel Arteta’s side certainly need to refresh their midfield ranks in the next transfer window, but would the signing of another younger player be ideal – given that the Gunners already boast Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock as central midfield options?

Whilst Arsenal may be better served in strengthening in other areas with talents like Downes, having the chance to secure the impressive ace for a cut-price fee could be too good of an opportunity to turn down.