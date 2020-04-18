Arsenal expected to up efforts to sign €15m-rated target in coming days

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Arsenal are expected to up their efforts to sign €15m-rated summer target Axel Disasi in the coming days.

The Gunners are yet to make another approach for the centre-back, with RMC claiming that the north London outfit made a ‘concrete’ approach to Reims for the ace’s services during the January transfer window.

RMC Sport expect the 22-year-old to leave Reims in the next transfer window – whenever that is depending on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Disasi is contracted until next summer and RMC Sport claim that three unnamed clubs have had bids rejected for the ace recently.

The Ligue 1 outfit are sticking to a €15m valuation for the star, with the side also hoping for any sale to include bonuses and even a sell-on fee percentage.

It’s claimed that the recent proposals were all above €10m but didn’t quite meet Reims’ €15m price-tag.

It’s added that the Gunners are keen on strengthening at centre-back after signing French starlet William Saliba last summer.

With the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis approaching the final years of their careers, it’s not surprising that bolstering in central defence is one of Mikel Arteta’s priorities.

Disasi has been solid for Reims this season, the ace has played in all but one of the side’s matches this season, helping the team to defy the odds and find themselves fifth in Ligue 1.

Whilst Arsenal’s interest in Disasi is understandable given their needs to bolster in defence, we’re not quite sure on if the Gunners are really planning to make a move in the next couple of days.

After all, BBC Sport claim that Arsenal’s squad are on the brink of agreeing a pay cut of 12.5% in order to ease the financial impact on the club whilst the Coronavirus pandemic cripples the world.