It seems morally wrong when clubs are furloughing staff and looking for players to take a pay cut at the same time as talks are reportedly taking place about new signings, but they do also need to build for the future.

Arsenal are a club who desperately need to overhaul things and get a squad capable of challenging for a top four spot, but finances could be an issue this Summer.

It’s more likely that they will need to rely on free transfers and loan signings, so this report from Sport will be worrying.

READ MORE: Arsenal midfield target would have to lower wages to seal Gunners transfer

A recent report from The Daily Star indicated that Arsenal were close to announcing the free signing of PSG left back Layvin Lurzawa, but the story from Sport seems to refute that

They do say that the player and PSG were set to part ways at the end of the season, but the Parisians don’t want to let him go and are now looking to extend his deal..

They still see him as being capable of pushing Juan Bernat for his spot in the team, so would rather keep him in the squad.

They also go on to say that Kurzawa wants to move to Barcelona to challenge Jordi Alba for his spot, so it’s starting to look like Arsenal will be up against it to announce this signing.