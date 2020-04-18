The world’s fastest football players have been revealed and four Premier League stars make the list in the top ten, according to a report in the Mirror.

French media outlet Le Figaro revealed the list of the fastest footballers on the planet with Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe ranking first in the list with a top speed of 36 km/h.

However, Premier League stars aren’t too far behind. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ranks at number three on the list with a top speed of 35.5km/h.

Aubameyang is third only behind Athletic Bilbao winger Inaki Williams who is second and Mbappe who is first, while ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s Karim Bellarabi who is in fourth spot.

The 30-year-old Gabonese striker Aubameyang is well known for his blistering pace and the Gunners forward has used attributes such his speed to rack up 20 goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

Other Premier League stars on the list include Manchester City wing-back Kyle Walker who is fifth on the list, clocking a speed of 35.21km/h, while fellow Manchester City winger Leroy Sane comes in sixth at 35.04km/h.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah isn’t too far behind coming in at number seven, marginally behind Sane, being able to reach a top speed of 35km/h, according to the report.

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Bayern defender Alvaro Odriozola, who is on loan from Real Madrid, make the eighth and ninth spot respectively.

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez clocks in at 34.62 km/h to complete the top ten.

More Stories / Latest News Bayern’s Kingsley Coman fined for driving £174k McLaren to training instead of Audi Chelsea squad hoping to negotiate wage cuts of 10% with Blues hierarchy Manchester United currently not considering player wage cuts or deferrals

The complete top ten list reads:

1. Kylian Mbappe – 36km/h

2. Inaki Williams – 35.7km/h

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 35.5km/h

4. Karim Bellarabi – 35.27km/h

5. Kyle Walker – 35.21km/h

6. Leroy Sane – 35.04km/h

7. Mohamed Salah – 35km/h

8. Kingsley Coman – 35km/h

9. Alvaro Odriozola – 34.99km/h

10. Nacho Fernandez – 34.62km/h