Arsenal transfer news: Seven-man Arteta shortlist touted, Gunners lead race for £35m forward

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly still busy formulating transfer plans during the lockdown and has compiled a shortlist of potential targets.

The Spaniard has yet to get the chance to properly stamp his mark on the Gunners squad, and so despite the coronavirus crisis, he’ll hope he’ll have a chance to do so this summer even if in a limited way.

Arsenal are still in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot as things stand as we await the resumption of the Premier League campaign, while they’re also still in with a chance of winning the FA Cup.

In turn, there is plenty to play for in the coming months if the season can resume, but Arteta’s planning is seemingly moving ahead to next season too.

According to the Express, Arteta is scouting potential signings and seven names are specifically mentioned as being of interest to him. Dayot Upamecano, Carlos Soler, Jonathan David, Layvin Kurzawa, Willian, Ryan Fraser and Orkun Kokcu are all said to be on the Arsenal transfer radar heading into the summer.

Time will tell just how many of those touted targets Arsenal will be able to sign in one window, but Arteta is evidently spreading his options out and looking at a number of possible reinforcements to strengthen his squad moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun suggest that along with Everton, Arsenal are leading the race to sign £35m+ rated Celtic striker Odsonne Eduard.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, bagging 27 goals and 19 assists in 45 appearances for Celtic.

However, that could now attract interest from elsewhere with a number of clubs from France and Germany said to be keen, although Arsenal and Everton are seemingly still ahead of the pack and will hope that a deal can be done this summer to bolster their attacking options.