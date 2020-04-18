In what could be one of the transfer coups of the upcoming window, Newcastle United could be about to pip Manchester United to the signing of a Barcelona midfielder – as long as one condition is met.

According to Mundo Deportivo and reported in English by The Sun, Arturo Vidal would move to St James’ Park if it meant a reunion with his former Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri.

The Chilean appears to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, as Barca look to offload a number of first-team stars in the hope of potentially bringing in some big names of their own.

Back in January, per Corriere Della Sera and cited by The Sun, it was reported that Vidal was set for talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and even though they were unsuccessful at the time, it’s believed that interest in the combative midfielder hadn’t waned.

More Stories / Latest News £50m-rated Liverpool target’s agent confirms interest from ‘big clubs’ ‘I feel right at home’ – Man United set to be disappointed as midfield target drops big hint Ex-PL star urges former club to sell Manchester United target for ‘top dollar’

However, with a potential takeover at Newcastle on the cards, it seems that the Chilean is keeping his options open and will potentially move from Spain to the north east if Allegri takes up the reins.