Barcelona are reportedly set to put goalkeeper Neto on the transfer market this summer and will listen to offers as they look to raise funds.

The 30-year-old joined the Catalan giants last year in the agreement which saw Jasper Cillessen move in the opposite direction to join Valencia.

SEE MORE: Barcelona preparing €30m+ offer for Brazilian ace to address key issue

He’s made just four appearances so far this season and has conceded seven goals in those outings, as he has been playing second fiddle to first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen while he has also suffered injury blows of his own which have kept him sidelined.

In turn, it hasn’t been an ideal first year at Barcelona, and now Mundo Deportivo report that the reigning La Liga champions are ready to put him on the market this summer and listen to offers as they try to recover their investment and boost the club’s financial position.

It remains to be seen if an offer is made which satisfies Barcelona’s demands as they will no doubt hope to get a decent fee, but it’s noted that their decision to sell is perhaps going to be made easier by the continued emergence of youngster Inaki Pena.

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks and is seemingly ready to make the step up, which in turn could see him emerge as Ter Stegen’s back-up option and understudy and so it arguably makes sense from a Barcelona perspective to move Neto on and cash in while bringing one of their youth products through.

Pena has been with Barcelona since 2012 and has made 48 appearances across the youth level and with the B team to suggest that he could be a long-term solution and so allowing him to learn and gain experience behind Ter Stegen now could be a smart move.