Barcelona will target move for this left-back should Junior Firpo leave

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified Nicolas Tagliafico as their one and only left-back target should Junior Firpo leave this summer.

23-year-old Firpo has struggled during his debut season with the Catalan outfit, the former Real Betis ace is reportedly attracting the interest of Serie A sides Roma and Inter Milan.

Firpo, who was signed to act as Jordi Alba’s backup and provide competition to the star, has so fair failed with this role which has led to exit rumours being sparked.

Mundo Deportivo add that Ajax ace Tagliafico is the club’s only target should they need to make a change at left-back this summer.

The report adds that Tagliafico almost joined Atletico Madrid after Ajax’s phenomenal season last time out, but the ace was ultimately stopped from leaving as the club had already lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

Ajax chief and former Premier League star Marc Overmars reportedly promised the ace that he can seek a move this summer after Tagliafico made this selfless sacrifice to the club last year.

Tagliafico is of course a close friend of De Jong’s owing to their time together at Ajax, as well as being a pal of Lionel Messi due to their time together with the Argentina national team.

The full-back has continued his fine form this season by bagging five goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

Given Tagliafico’s chemistry with two of Barcelona’s most important stars, a swoop for the left-back could actually be an ideal signing for the Blaugrana this summer – of course this move would be dependent on Firpo leaving the Catalan outfit after just a year.