Bayern’s Kingsley Coman fined for driving £174k McLaren to training instead of Audi

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has been fined for driving his £174k McLaren to training instead of an Audi as per the club’s sponsorship deal, according to a report in the Sun.

Coman has been penalised for not driving to training in the regular company car which is an Audi as per the regulations of the German car manufacturer’s sponsorship agreement with Bayern.

Audi owns an 8.33% stake in Bayern Munich and as per the agreement with the club, all players are to use their customary Audi company vehicles to drive to training.

This comes shortly after Coman’s Bayern teammates Philippe Coutinho and Niklas Sule were also spotted in their Mercedes and Ferrari vehicles earlier.

This has led to Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic threatening to fine the players £43,500 each for not adhering to club rules.

In a statement explaining driving to training in his £174,000 McLaren 570S Spider, Coman told Bild this (as per the Sun):

“I would like to apologise to the club and Audi for not having come to training in my company car.

“The reason was a damaged wing mirror on my Audi. Still, that was a mistake, of course I can see that.

“As a reparation, I will visit the Audi plant in Ingolstadt for an autograph hour as soon as possible and bring some attention to the employees.”

At the moment, the fines haven’t been officially announced by Bayern who are reviewing the situation before dishing out any fines to their players.