Chelsea squad hoping to negotiate wage cuts of 10% with Blues hierarchy

According to Goal, Chelsea’s squad are in talks with the club’s hierarchy regarding a wage cut, with the players hoping to negotiate a 10% cut to their salaries.

It’s reported that captain Cesar Azpilicueta is leading the talks on the players’ behalf and that director Marina Granovskaia is handling the matter from the club’s side.

Goal claim that the Chelsea hierarchy were hoping that the players would agree to a wage cut of 30%, but the club now accept that this figure isn’t achievable.

It’s reported that Chelsea’s players are open to the idea of a wage deferral, this would save the club money during the period that the pandemic is being dealt with.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United currently not considering player wage cuts or deferrals Arsenal transfer news: Seven-man Arteta shortlist touted, Gunners lead race for £35m forward Arsenal could sign promising English midfielder for cut-price fee this summer

We shouldn’t immediately look at the squad’s stance in a negative light as Chelsea are one of the clubs on the forefront of helping those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Goal add that the west London outfit are providing 78,000 meals to the NHS and charities that support vulnerable groups.

Chelsea have also made the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available to the National Health Service.

The Premier League announced in a statement earlier this month that top-flight clubs had unanimously agreed to approach players regarding a 30% loss to ‘annual remuneration’.

This proposed 30% would be comprised of conditional cuts to wages as well as deferrals.