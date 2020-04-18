Chelsea will have to pay £35m to land target as Lampard could make key change

Chelsea will reportedly have to splash out £35m if they wish to prise Andre Onana away from Ajax this summer in a reshuffle between the posts.

Kepa Arrizabalaga lost his place in Frank Lampard’s starting XI earlier this year, but to the Spaniard’s credit, he impressed against Liverpool and Everton on his return to the fold prior to the suspension of the campaign due to the coronavirus crisis.

SEE MORE: Contract offer touted as Chelsea look to snap up star on free transfer to bolster attack

However, it remains to be seen if he has solidified his place as Lampard’s No.1 choice between the posts again, or if the Chelsea boss looks to stamp his mark on the squad this summer and brings in a replacement.

It won’t be cheap to prise Onana away from Ajax though, as The Telegraph report that the reigning Eredivisie champions have put a £35m valuation on the shot-stopper with Chelsea specifically mentioned as an interested party along with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Further, the report adds that the 24-year-old is considering all of his options as although he’s happy with the Dutch giants, he could leave either this summer or will run down his contract which has two years left on it still.

Onana joined Ajax in 2015 from Barcelona and after coming through the youth ranks, he has gone on to make 178 appearances for the senior side while he also has 16 caps for Cameroon to his name.

In turn, with the experience and quality needed to flourish at the top level, he could be a smart addition for Chelsea but much will perhaps still depend on Kepa’s future at Stamford Bridge as Lampard arguably won’t want or need both in the squad competing with each other.

Time will tell if there is interest in the Spaniard this summer, with his exit perhaps boosting Chelsea’s transfer kitty to go out and sign Onana if he is indeed identified as the ideal replacement.