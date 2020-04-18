Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to a report in the Mirror.

Havertz is in high demand across Europe with clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, all interested in securing the youngster’s signature.

However, a Leverkusen chief has now admitted that a move for Havertz to another club is a ‘logical’ outcome.

Speaking about Havertz to Bild as quoted in the Mirror, Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes said:

“The fact that Kai will eventually leave Leverkusen is a logical development.”

“I am not surprised that [moving] abroad attracts him. We know what he feels very comfortable with us, we are in constant contact with Kai – everything is open and transparent.”

The young German midfielder has been in superb form for Leverkusen this season, scoring 10 goals this campaign for his club.

Havertz has himself spoken about a move abroad with several clubs in the race for his signature.

Speaking about his future to Bild as cited in the Mirror, Havertz said:

“I’m ready to take a big step, and I like challenges, for me, this also includes abroad.”

“Leverkusen are a great club, I feel good. I have always said that. But of course, I want to take the next step in my career at some point. That’s my ambition.”

While current Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz told Algemeen Dagblad as mentioned in the Mirror:

“He[Havertz] can’t be held on to next summer. That will be a transfer of €100 million.

“What am I saying? More than 100 million!”

The Leverkusen youngster is versatile and can play on either flank or in midfield and has contributed with 6 goals and 5 assists in 22 Bundesliga outings for his club.

With a host of clubs all interested in signing Havertz, only time will tell where the German midfielder ends up, but it certainly looks as though the player could be on the move this summer.