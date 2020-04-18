Contract offer touted as Chelsea look to snap up star on free transfer to bolster attack

Chelsea have reportedly made a ‘mega offer’ to Napoli forward Dries Mertens as they look to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

The 32-year-old has been with the Italian giants since 2013 and has gone on to enjoy a brilliant spell as he’s bagged 121 goals and 73 assists in 311 appearances.

However, with his current contract set to expire this summer, it has raised question marks over his future in Naples as it remains to be seen if he pens a renewal or considers his options.

According to Calciomercato, via the front page of Corriere dello Sport on Saturday, it’s suggested that Chelsea have submitted their ‘mega offer’ to the Belgian international to try and convince him to accept a move to west London ahead of next season.

That could in turn be a blow to Inter who have also been linked with a swoop, while it remains to be seen if it’s enough to persuade Mertens to start a new challenge in the Premier League if he can’t agree on new terms with Napoli.

In truth, it seems like a poor decision from the Serie A giants if they allow him to leave as he remains influential for them and has established himself as a club legend.

However, although he’s on the wrong side of 30 which arguably goes against Chelsea’s usual policy, Mertens can add goals and creativity to an attack which is sorely lacking both this season as Frank Lampard has had limited options.

Olivier Giroud, Willian and Pedro will all see their respective contracts expire this summer too, and so if that trio moves on, Lampard will have voids to fill.

Further, with a lack of firepower and proven goalscoring behind Tammy Abraham, it has led to frustration for Chelsea on countless occasions this season in terms of their inability to kill games off. Mertens could help provide that clinical edge in front of goal, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea’s offer is enough to convince him to leave Napoli, particularly if they do offer him a tempting renewal.