In news that’s likely to come as a huge shock to Barcelona supporters, it’s been revealed that the club can’t afford one of their main summer targets.

According to Mundo Deportivo and reported in English by Football Espana, because of the coronavirus situation, the Catalans are no longer in a position to pay the €111m release clause for Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez.

Given that it’s believed he’s ostensibly being seen as the long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, if the Blaugranes were unable to secure him it would come as a bitter blow.

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that more than one player will now need to be included in any deal for the nerazzurri to accede to bringing the negotiations to a successful conclusion.

A countryman of Lionel Messi, at 22 years of age Martinez is one of European football’s hottest properties and will offer the pace in a striking role that Suarez no longer possesses.

Not to mention goals, assists and a physicality in the role which makes him a real all-rounder.