In what could be seen to be a subtle hint, one of Manchester City’s current midfielders has heaped praise on Wolves’ Raul Jimenez.

Speaking to ESPN, and cited by Goal.com, Ilkay Gundogan suggested that the striker was good enough to get into Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I think he has everything a world-class striker needs,” he said.

“For a striker he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us.

“Maybe [he’s] not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski because I’ve played with him.”

Being compared to the Polish marksman, who has scored goals for fun over the years with Bayern Munich, would surely be seen as a huge compliment by Jimenez.

The 28-year-old Mexican had scored 22 times in his second Premier League campaign, per Goal.com, before the coronavirus pandemic brought things to an abrupt halt.

Since his move from Benfica to the Midlands, Jimenez has proved to be an inspired purchase by Nuno Espirito Santo.

Though still a little raw in places, as Gundogan alludes to, Jimenez nonetheless has all of the tools in his armoury to be a continued success at the top level.

Predatory in the penalty box, strong in the air, quick across the ground and with a fearsome shot, a move to a bigger club, with respect, could take the player to the next level.