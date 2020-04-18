Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to sell England captain and prized asset Harry Kane, according to former Spurs striker Darren Bent, as per a report in Football Insider.

Kane has been subject to interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid with the latter reportedly planning on submitting a bid for the England star forward.

As per the report, Real Madrid are planning on going all out to sign the Tottenham striker with a player plus cash deal involving Real’s Gareth Bale.

However, former Spurs striker Bent reckons that it might not be such a bad move for Spurs if they sell Kane for a high price at the right moment.

The Express also report that Man United are interested in the ace, even claiming that Kane would prefer a move to the Old Trafford outfit over Los Blancos.

Speaking about a potential move for Kane, Bent told Football Insider:

“When you sell Harry Kane, you want to sell him at his absolute peak, and his peak is right now.”

“So for me, if you’re going to sell him, you’ve got to sell him in the next couple of years, and that’s when you’re going to get the most money for him.”

“Harry Kane has already said himself that if Spurs haven’t progressed at the rate he wants them to then he’s not scared of leaving. It doesn’t surprise me. You want to go and play for one of the giants in Europe.”

“But if you are going to sell him, make sure you sell him at top dollar, and that could be £150-200 million.”

Despite being injured for Spurs at the moment, Kane has scored 17 goals in 25 games for the London outfit and has himself admitted that he could leave if the club doesn’t progress enough.

Whilst Kane’s potential departure would be a massive blow to the Spurs team, the mammoth transfer fee the club could pocket for the ace could actually help them close the gap on their rivals.

The north London outfit could perhaps use these funds to secure several signings that could help them better rival more established top clubs like United, Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.