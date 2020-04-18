Gigi Buffon looks set to play until 44 as new Juventus contract close to being agreed

It’s not uncommon to see a keeper play into their 40’s with the position not exactly relying on pace or athletic ability, but it’s still rare to see someone play deep into their 40’s at a top club.

It happened at AC Milan with Alessandro Costacurta and Paolo Maldini, and now Gigi Buffon looks set to extend his stay at Juventus.

It’s still a shame that he moved to PSG as that might taint his legacy a bit, but a report from Tuttosport has looked at his contract situation going forward.

They indicate that it’s still looking likely that he will play until the age of 44, as he’s set to sign a one year extension on the same conditions as before.

He will “only” be 43 at the end of next season so that suggests he still has one more contract left in him, but you can also imagine it’s the news that current number one Wojciech Szczesny did not want to hear.

He’s started to establish himself as the main keeper and it looked like he would finally escape from Buffon’s shadow when he left for France, but it’s clear he’s back and here to stay for at least one more year.