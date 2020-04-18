Good news for Liverpool: Reds coach offers positive fitness update on key man

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has confirmed that Alisson is now training in line with the rest of the squad during the lockdown after his muscle injury.

The 27-year-old has been a prominent figure in Liverpool’s success so far this season, as he’s conceded just 17 goals in 28 games across all competitions while keeping 14 clean sheets.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer news: Major double boost for €160m duo, pundit says £140m exit good deal

Naturally, a solid backline in front of him has played a pivotal role in that defensive solidity too, but the Brazilian international is undoubtedly one of the more important figures in the current squad.

Having missed the last three games before the coronavirus lockdown due to injury, the fact that he perhaps hasn’t been able to receive the same level of treatment while being at home may have had some fans concerned that it would hinder his recovery.

However, as per the club’s official site, it sounds as though while he was well on the way to recovering last month, he is now following the same training programme at home as the rest of the squad which suggests that he’s had no complications or setbacks in his bid to get back to full fitness.

“He sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises,” Achterberg told Liverpoolfc.com. “Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit.

“Now it’s for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers. They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well.”

It’s unclear when football will get the green light to resume as the UK lockdown remains in place until May 7 at least, and so it remains to be seen what the government decide at that point and whether or not the measures can be relaxed which in turn may allow players to get back to the training ground and start working towards a return to action.

Nevertheless, it sounds all positive as far as Alisson’s fitness and injury is concerned, and that will be music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans, as he’ll be crucial in helping them get over the line to wrap up the Premier League title.