Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to be disappointed in this summer’s transfer market, after one alleged Manchester United target dropped a huge hint as to where he’ll be playing next season.

James Maddison has emerged as one of the brightest midfield talents in the country, but the coronavirus situation has allowed him time to reflect and staying at Leicester City would appear to be his preferred choice.

“If I think back four years ago, I was on loan at Aberdeen from Norwich and now I’m playing every week in the Premier League and that’s all I always wanted to do,” Maddison told LCFC TV and reported by the Daily Mirror.

“Sometimes stuff like this [the coronavirus outbreak] can make you really reflect and be proud of myself that I’ve got to this level and obviously look forward now.

“[…] It’s been a whirlwind two years and I’ve loved every second of it. I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here.”

The Norwegian has quite a bit of work to do across the summer if he wants to build a core of a side that is good enough to be challenging for the top honours again in the 2020/21 season.

More Stories / Latest News Ex-PL star urges former club to sell Manchester United target for ‘top dollar’ ‘Time to sell or exchange him’ – Rivaldo wants Barcelona to move €100m Frenchman on Chief admits that Liverpool-linked star’s exit is only ‘logical’

The acquisitions of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes have pushed the Red Devils in the right direction, but in order to take the step up, the squad needs to be added to with a similar standard of talent.

Maddison would’ve given United’s midfield some dynamism alongside Fernandes, but it now seems likely that Solskjaer will need to look elsewhere.