Although it’s taken a while for anyone to admit that playing the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid was a mistake, Madrid’s mayor has finally taken responsibility.

“It was a mistake,” Jose Luis Martinez Almeida said in an interview with Spanish radio station, Onda Cero, and reported by GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

“[…] I doubt that there will be mass events for a long time, we will see in the autumn.”

The match itself saw Liverpool take a 2-0 lead on the night before the Rojiblancos hit back to win 3-2 (4-2 on aggregate), Diego Simeone masterminding a wonderful backs-against-the-wall performance to knock Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League holders out of the competition.

Klopp later admitted in an interview with LiverpoolFC.com that it was really difficult for him to prepare for the match given that everyone knew how the coronavirus situation was taking hold in Spain at the time.

It remains one of the last games to be played before most of Europe went into lockdown, and at the time of writing, there still appears to be no knowledge of whether the competition will actually be able to be completed.