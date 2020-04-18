‘It won’t happen’ – Sky Sports reporter on why Man Utd won’t sign £150m+ transfer target

Man Utd won’t splash out mammoth transfer fees this summer and so a move for Harry Kane won’t happen, Sky Sports reporter James Cooper has claimed.

As noted by the Telegraph last month, it was suggested that Tottenham could struggle to keep their prolific talisman at the club with a valuation of £150m+ being placed on the England captain.

SEE MORE: Pundit squashes talk of Man United exit for star – Expected to sign a new contract instead

Kane has since publicly conceded that if he feels as though Spurs aren’t moving in the right direction towards competing for major trophies he could consider an exit, and it’s now been reported that he could even cost any interested party up to £200m, as per the Metro.

In turn, although the figure differs by report, the fact is that Kane will command a mammoth transfer fee this summer if he is to leave Tottenham, and Cooper, who is well respected as the reporter in Manchester for Sky Sports, has noted that factor will ultimately ensure a move to Man Utd doesn’t materialise.

“The chances of the club spending £200m on a single player are pretty much nil,” he told Sky Sports. “It won’t happen even if Daniel Levy were to suggest to Ed Woodward he might be prepared to do a deal for Kane.

“Furthermore, I’m under the impression that although there has been interest previously, Kane’s name isn’t on United’s recruitment list.

“United just won’t be spending anything like those sorts of sums, despite expecting to be in a relatively powerful financial position when football emerges from this crisis.”

While it’s understandable in terms of the transfer fee issue and clubs perhaps having to be more sensible in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus crisis given the financial hit that they’ll have taken for over two months, it’s arguably a surprise to hear that Kane isn’t on United’s list.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have done a good job in keeping the Red Devils competitive and in the mix for trophies and a top-four finish this season, but adding a prolific striker up top could be the kind of addition to get Man Utd competing at the top level again.

However, based on Cooper’s sources and insight, it doesn’t sound as though a swoop for Kane will be happening this summer, and so it remains to been if United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will focus their attention elsewhere with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham also discussed in the report above.