It’s been a while since Arsenal could consider themselves among the Premier League’s elite, and a former player has spoken of his pain at seeing the state of the current side.

“With Arsenal, as the big club that they are, it’s a shame to see them like this,” Manuel Almunia said in an interview with MARCA.

“For the history, infrastructure, British and global fans and the attraction in general, they should be in the Champions League and higher up in the league.”

The former custodian goes on to acknowledge that with Mikel Arteta at the helm, the glory days will surely follow.

However, with the Gunners 42 points behind leaders Liverpool before the Premier League season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the size of the task that the Spaniard has on his hands is enormous.

To that end, the upcoming transfer window is hugely important for the north Londoners.

Not only will Arteta need to decide if he’s willing to let any experienced heads move on, but the players that are brought in must be of sufficient quality to see a vast improvement.

If he can get the balance right, then there’s every chance that Arsenal will soon be back where they belong.