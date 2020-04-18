The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed in a recent Q&A session that Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka can ‘expect a big uplift’ from his £5,000-a-week salary with a potential new contract over the next couple of months.

Ornstein suggested that the Coronavirus pandemic has shifted the clubs plan, with the hierarchy now focused on agreeing a wage cut with players to ease the virus’ financial impact on the club.

According to the Express, the 18-year-old’s current deal is set to expire next summer, with rivals Manchester United and Liverpool both keeping tabs on the ace.

The Athletic’s Arsenal correspondent reiterated that Saka is in line for a substantial increase to his current wages should he re-sign with the Gunners.

Ornstein adds that the club will be hoping to handle the ace’s contract situation ‘asap’. This hints that a new deal for the youngster is one of the club’s priorities when things hopefully return to normal.

Here’s what Ornstein had to say when asked for an update on the youngster’s contract:

“Nope, didn’t get it done before lockdown despite pushing hard and now all quiet as Arsenal focus on their proposed wage cut negotiations.”

“They’ll be keen to tie him down asap, especially as he is coveted by many clubs. He only earns £5kpw so can expect a big uplift whatever happens and regardless of the current crisis.”

Saka has made 29 first-team appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, the England youth international has bagged three goals and registered an impressive 10 assists in these outings.

Saka, who is naturally a winger, has flourished since being called on by Mikel Arteta as a makeshift left-back in the absences of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

The fact that the ace has been playing so well out of his usual position suggests that Arsenal have a real talent on their hands, the Gunners should be doing their best to extend Saka’s contract by as long as possible.