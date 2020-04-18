Liverpool fans will love Andy Robertson checking reminders to check on teammates

This lockdown has given footballers much more free time to engage with everyone on social media, and some are doing much better than others.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has always come across as likeable for his demeanor and backstory that featured helping out the kit-man at Queen’s Park, but he’s also showing everyone on Twitter how it should be done.

This Liverpool team has been attractive to the neutrals for their togetherness and excellence on the park, so this tweet from Robertson will be enjoyed by the fans as it shows the togetherness of the team:

Thought you’d like to see what a typical day in isolation looks like for Robbo… pic.twitter.com/FSUa0TIaXV — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 17, 2020

It might suggest that Trent Alexander Arnold is a bit needy and could require a lot of attention, but it’s good that Robertson is looking out for him.

There could be some concern for Jurgen Klopp as any self respecting Scottish person knows an Irn-Bru at 9am generally comes on the back of a hangover, but it’s also harder to keep up with the concept of time when you’re stuck inside all day every day.