Liverpool transfer news: Major double boost for €160m duo, pundit says £140m exit good deal

Liverpool could be in the transfer market for reinforcements this summer as Jurgen Klopp continues to be linked with welcoming new signings.

Despite their recent success and being on the brink of more, Klopp will no doubt want to continue to improve his squad where possible.

Given the world-class squad he has already assembled, it may prove to be difficult to identify areas to get better, but speculation continues to pair Liverpool with signings.

As per the Mirror, Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has conceded that Kai Havertz’s exit is a ‘logical development’ amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Anfield.

The 20-year-old has bagged 10 goals and eight assists in 34 appearances so far this season, and so he is certainly making a strong case to warrant a big move.

The report above goes on to note that Leverkusen value him at around €100m though, and so it remains to be seen if Liverpool can negotiate that figure down if they do make a bid or if they are forced to look elsewhere for a more affordable reinforcement.

Meanwhile, there is also good news on Timo Werner as it’s suggested that RB Leipzig are closing in on signing Milot Rashica as a potential replacement for the German international, as per the Express.

It’s noted that he has a €60m release clause in his current deal and so he won’t be cheap either, but coupled with Havertz, they could be two very exciting signings for Liverpool to add significant quality and longevity to the squad.

Werner has also been in fine form this season, with the 24-year-old bagging 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 outings, and so the Reds would surely be an even more dangerous outfit if they were to add the Bundesliga duo to Klopp’s current options.

Elsewhere, ESPN FC pundit Shaka Hislop has suggested that it would be a good deal for all concerned if Liverpool were offered £140m for Sadio Mane.

The 28-year-old has contributed 77 goals and 34 assists in 161 appearances for the Merseyside giants, and so he is up there amongst the top and most decisive forwards in world football.

However, rumours regarding interest from Real Madrid refuse to go away, and Hislop has argued that £140m should be enough to open up the discussion of an exit.

“I think you take [£140m],” Hislop said. “And listen, if you pay £140m for Sadio Mane, I think it’s good business.

“I think he’s an incredible footballer and you understand why clubs like Real Madrid are interested and you understand why Liverpool continue to be linked with Timo Werner, given all of that.”

Time will tell if Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy have a similar plan, but Havertz and Werner could certainly help them sustain their success moving forward.